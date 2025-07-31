Next Article
Weather whiplash: Mumbai experiences driest July in years
July 2023 was unusually dry for Mumbai, with rainfall way below normal.
Santacruz got 787.8mm of rain (instead of the usual 840.7mm), and Colaba saw only 381mm—almost half its average.
Even though there were some heavy showers, long breaks in the monsoon kept totals low.
Reservoirs are full after record wet May
Less rain means more pressure on Mumbai's water supply and disaster planning.
The twist? May was super wet—experiencing its wettest May since 1918—which helped keep reservoirs healthy at nearly 89% full by July-end (up from last year's 77%).
It's a reminder that weather swings can really shape city life.
