Weather whiplash: Mumbai experiences driest July in years India Jul 31, 2025

July 2023 was unusually dry for Mumbai, with rainfall way below normal.

Santacruz got 787.8mm of rain (instead of the usual 840.7mm), and Colaba saw only 381mm—almost half its average.

Even though there were some heavy showers, long breaks in the monsoon kept totals low.