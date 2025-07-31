Tripura: 3 men, TSR jawan killed in highway accident India Jul 31, 2025

Late on Wednesday night, a fast-moving SUV crashed into a parked police van during routine patrol on the Kailashahar-Kumarghat highway in Tripura's Unakoti district.

The collision killed three people from the SUV and one Tripura State Rifles jawan who was inside the van.

Another officer was injured and is currently being treated.