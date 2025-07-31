Next Article
Tripura: 3 men, TSR jawan killed in highway accident
Late on Wednesday night, a fast-moving SUV crashed into a parked police van during routine patrol on the Kailashahar-Kumarghat highway in Tripura's Unakoti district.
The collision killed three people from the SUV and one Tripura State Rifles jawan who was inside the van.
Another officer was injured and is currently being treated.
SUV was speeding, say police
Police believe the SUV's high speed caused the crash, but they're also checking for any signs of foul play.
Senior officers and a forensic team visited the site on July 31 to collect evidence and piece together what happened.
The investigation is ongoing.