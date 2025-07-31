NIA arrests 1st suspect in 2024 Jiribam killings India Jul 31, 2025

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) just made its first arrest in the November 2024 killings of six Meitei community members in Jiribam, Manipur.

Thanglienlal Hmar, also known as Boya, was picked up by Assam Police after a tip-off from the NIA.

This is a big step in a case that's been tangled up with ongoing tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities since last year.