NIA arrests 1st suspect in 2024 Jiribam killings
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) just made its first arrest in the November 2024 killings of six Meitei community members in Jiribam, Manipur.
Thanglienlal Hmar, also known as Boya, was picked up by Assam Police after a tip-off from the NIA.
This is a big step in a case that's been tangled up with ongoing tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities since last year.
Hmar's arrest shifts focus in case
Hmar's arrest is turning heads because he's from the Hmar tribe—not Kuki—shifting focus away from earlier suspicions.
The victims—three women and three children—were abducted during a clash between militants and security forces, with their bodies later found in a river.
Now, the NIA has until August 2025 to file charges, following orders from the Manipur High Court.