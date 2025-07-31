Next Article
Meerut: 10-year-old girl dies in school van-truck collision
A school van carrying nine kids to Army Public School in Meerut crashed into a mini truck on Thursday morning, leading to the heartbreaking loss of 10-year-old Arya Sirohi and injuries to five other students.
The accident happened near Nagalatashi cut on Sardhana road.
Police are treating it as a hit-and-run case
Police say the van driver crossed a road divider before the crash, and both drivers left the scene right after.
Locals quickly called for help, and first aid was administered before getting the injured students to hospitals.
The police are now investigating as a hit-and-run case, and district officials have ordered stricter safety checks for school vehicles going forward.