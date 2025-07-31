KA Paul asks Yemeni citizen to forgive nurse in new video
Evangelist KA Paul has posted a heartfelt video asking Yemeni citizen Abdul Fateh to forgive Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse facing execution in Yemen for the 2020 murder of her business partner.
Priya's execution, originally set for July 16 this year (2025), was delayed thanks to India's diplomatic push.
Details of Paul's video
In his video, Paul apologized for any misinformation and said he'd reached out to Yemeni leaders to help Priya. He even offered to sponsor Fateh's family trip to the US as a sign of goodwill.
Priya's daughter Michelle also made an emotional plea in the video.
Despite these efforts, Yemen's Supreme Judicial Council upheld Priya's death sentence in November 2023 after rejecting her appeal, and all negotiations are still being handled through India's embassy in Saudi Arabia since there isn't one in Yemen.
