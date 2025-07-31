Next Article
Why India isn't worried about Pakistan's UNSC leadership roles
India isn't too worried about Pakistan landing leadership spots in key UN Security Council committees—like chairing the Taliban Sanctions Committee and vice-chairing the Counter-Terrorism Committee.
According to Indian officials, these jobs are mostly about coordinating meetings and don't give Pakistan much real power.
Pakistan's new UNSC roles won't tip balance: India
With regional tensions running high—especially after India's recent crackdown on terror networks in Kashmir—some were concerned that Pakistan's new UNSC roles might tip the balance.
But since all decisions in these committees require everyone to agree, India says there's no way for Pakistan to call the shots solo.
This should ease worries about any major shift in how global counterterrorism or sanctions policies are set.