Why India isn't worried about Pakistan's UNSC leadership roles

Pakistan's new UNSC roles won't tip balance: India

With regional tensions running high—especially after India's recent crackdown on terror networks in Kashmir—some were concerned that Pakistan's new UNSC roles might tip the balance.

But since all decisions in these committees require everyone to agree, India says there's no way for Pakistan to call the shots solo.

This should ease worries about any major shift in how global counterterrorism or sanctions policies are set.