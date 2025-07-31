Next Article
Tirupati temple warns pranksters: We won't spare you
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has had enough of people making "indecent" or prank videos inside the famous Tirumala Temple and posting them online.
They say it's disrespectful to both Lord Venkateswara and millions of devotees, so now, anyone caught filming or sharing this kind of content could face legal trouble.
TTD's appeal to public
TTD is asking everyone to help keep the temple's spiritual vibe intact by not recording or spreading anything that could ruin its sacred atmosphere.
Their message is clear: respect the space, respect the faith, and think twice before hitting record at holy places.