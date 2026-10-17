Connaught Place 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest demands Gyanesh Kumar resignation
On Friday, students and activists gathered in Connaught Place for the Lehra Do Tiranga protest, waving national flags and calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and left-leaning student groups led the march, with people starting to converge near Central Park as early as 3pm two hours before the scheduled march.
With the crowd growing, about 10,000 police and security personnel were stationed to keep things under control.
Police detain protesters near Palika Bazar
Even with heavy police presence, protesters kept going, reciting the national anthem near Palika Bazar gates 1 and 2 after police tried to stop detentions by citing flag use.
Detentions started after 7:30pm as things got tense.
Meanwhile, MP John Brittas along with MP A.A. Rahim led another group of over 100 people demanding changes to the electoral roll process.
Both protests highlighted calls for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and a rollback of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.