Connaught Place 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest demands Gyanesh Kumar resignation

On Friday, students and activists gathered in Connaught Place for the Lehra Do Tiranga protest, waving national flags and calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and left-leaning student groups led the march, with people starting to converge near Central Park as early as 3pm two hours before the scheduled march.

With the crowd growing, about 10,000 police and security personnel were stationed to keep things under control.