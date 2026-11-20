Constable Amritpal Singh allegedly hit 12-year-old schoolgirl returning home
A 12-year-old girl was injured after being hit by a car allegedly driven by Constable Amritpal Singh, who witnesses say was drunk at the time.
Locals found a liquor bottle in his car and quickly rescued the girl, stopping Singh from leaving until police arrived.
The incident happened while the girl was returning home from school.
Girl's family demands suspension, medical care
The girl's family, already struggling with disabilities and limited resources, is demanding Singh's immediate suspension and better medical care for her.
Her aunt, Preeti, shared that the family lives in a rented house and that several members are physically disabled, leaving them with limited means of support.
Police have arrested Singh and are waiting on medical reports before taking further action.