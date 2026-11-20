Constable lights firecrackers at Mumbai's Andheri after inspector Machindar's transfer
At Mumbai's Andheri police station, a constable celebrated Inspector Umesh Machindar's transfer by lighting firecrackers right at work, caught on CCTV.
The celebration followed her complaint against Machindar for assigning her duties, and he was moved to Special Branch-I without getting to defend himself.
Machindar shared with The Times of India that he didn't even get a chance for a departmental inquiry.
Colleagues allege intimidation via IPS husband
Colleagues say the constable often skipped duties and used her IPS officer husband's name to intimidate others, even threatening transfers for six officers.
Her actions have left fellow staff uneasy, as the transfer happened quickly after a board meeting on November 13, with no formal inquiry, which has made many hesitant to speak up against her.