Bihar cop who fired AK-47 at protesters didn't have permission 

Speaking to the media, Maitrey confirmed the suspension, calling the firing "unauthorized and inappropriate."

He said, "He did not have the orders to do so. He should not have fired in the air. Such a weapon should not have been taken in public."

Superintendent of Police Puran Kumar Jha also said that departmental proceedings had been initiated against Kumar for his actions during the protest.

He added, "No one has been harmed by an AK-47 in this instance."