Bihar cop who fired AK-47 at protesters didn't have permission
What's the story
The Siwan district administration in Bihar on Monday suspended a police constable for firing an AK-47 during student protests on July 25. According to officials, the cop, Abhishek Kumar, was part of a District Intelligence Unit team that got caught in the protest while investigating an unrelated murder case. During the chaos, he fired four rounds into the air. Siwan District Magistrate Vivek Ranjan Maitrey has now said Kumar "did not have the orders to do so."
Unapproved firing
Firing unauthorized, inappropriate: District magistrate
Speaking to the media, Maitrey confirmed the suspension, calling the firing "unauthorized and inappropriate."
He said, "He did not have the orders to do so. He should not have fired in the air. Such a weapon should not have been taken in public."
Superintendent of Police Puran Kumar Jha also said that departmental proceedings had been initiated against Kumar for his actions during the protest.
He added, "No one has been harmed by an AK-47 in this instance."
Injury report
Bihar Police clarify on bullet injuries
Bihar Police clarified that three people injured by bullets were found at locations far from where Kumar fired.
Md Arif (17) and Akash Kumar (22) were injured near Hafiz Chowk, 1.5km away from JP Chowk.
Bullet Kumar Gaur (20) was injured near the Traffic Police Station, about 2km away.
All three have been declared out of danger by doctors and have been discharged.
Protest aftermath
Protests part of statewide shutdown over NEET paper leak
Separate FIRs have been registered at Siwan Town Police Station based on the statements of the injured persons.
The protests in Siwan were part of a larger statewide shutdown in Bihar over the NEET paper leak controversy.
The unrest turned violent as protesters allegedly vandalized and overturned police vehicles in Patna.
Similar unrest was reported across several districts, including Saran, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Sitamarhi, and Purnia.