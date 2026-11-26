On Constitution Day, hundreds gathered in Delhi to protest the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The "People Against SIR" group gathered under the banner of "People Against SIR," calling for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and demanding that Jantar Mantar be reopened for protests.

Demonstrators, many from student and farmer groups, ran into heavy police barricades at Valmiki Sadan, with some tearing up copies of the SIR notification.

Activist Yogendra Yadav called these restrictions a violation of their right to protest.