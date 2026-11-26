Constitution Day Delhi protest opposes sir, demands Gyanesh Kumar removal
On Constitution Day, hundreds gathered in Delhi to protest the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The "People Against SIR" group gathered under the banner of "People Against SIR," calling for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and demanding that Jantar Mantar be reopened for protests.
Demonstrators, many from student and farmer groups, ran into heavy police barricades at Valmiki Sadan, with some tearing up copies of the SIR notification.
Activist Yogendra Yadav called these restrictions a violation of their right to protest.
More than 120 protests oppose SIR
This Delhi protest was just one piece of a nationwide pushback against the SIR revision.
Activist Anjali Bhardwaj shared that over 120 similar protests happened across India, with groups like Samyukta Kisan Morcha urging more local action.
Protesters say the new rules could unfairly impact minorities and migrant workers, and they're determined to keep fighting because, as they put it, everyone's right to vote matters.