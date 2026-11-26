PM Modi also praised the 101st to 103rd Amendments for bringing GST, granting constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes, and reserving seats for Economically Weaker Sections.

He then accused the opposition of seeking to curtail reservation for OBC to introduce quotas for Muslims.

"It is most appalling that the biggest party in the Opposition wants to reduce OBC reservation and bring Muslim reservations, something the makers of our Constitution, notably Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, were totally against."