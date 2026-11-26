It must resonate beyond Parliament, courts: Modi on Constitution day
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasized the importance of the Indian Constitution in shaping the nation's destiny. He said that the Constitution should resonate with all Indians, especially the youth. "For a nation as diverse as Bharat, with its numerous faiths, languages, customs and schools of thought, it is important that the Constitution have a resonance far beyond the precincts of Parliament and the courts," he wrote in an article on Constitution Day.
Social impact
PM cites World Bank report on poverty alleviation
The prime minister also highlighted the Constitution's role in social and economic justice.
He cited a recent World Bank report that said nearly 50 crore Indians have come out of poverty.
He mentioned government schemes like PM Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, MUDRA, and PM-SVANidhi as steps toward realizing constitutional promises of dignity, equality, well-being, and economic justice.
Amendments and critique
'Biggest party in the opposition wants to reduce OBC reservation'
PM Modi also praised the 101st to 103rd Amendments for bringing GST, granting constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes, and reserving seats for Economically Weaker Sections.
He then accused the opposition of seeking to curtail reservation for OBC to introduce quotas for Muslims.
"It is most appalling that the biggest party in the Opposition wants to reduce OBC reservation and bring Muslim reservations, something the makers of our Constitution, notably Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, were totally against."
BNS
He criticized 'repeated' misuse of Article 356
He said even after the Constitution came into force in 1950, "we continued to be governed by the colonial penal code dating back to the 1860s."
"With the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, we have sought to bring about a fundamental shift in our criminal justice system, moving from...colonial emphasis on punishment (dand) to citizen-centric pursuit of justice (nyay)," he said.
He also criticized the "repeated" misuse of Article 356 to dismiss elected state governments by "one party," referring to the Congress.
Naxal
Now, we are left only with 'Dimagi Naxals'
"One party has the dubious record of imposing Article 356 almost a hundred times and one former Prime Minister has scored a half-century in this field," he said.
He further praised his government's efforts to rid Naxalism.
"The successful elimination of Naxalism this year is particularly heartwarming because it has ensured...the poorest of the poor can finally exercise their constitutional rights without fear. Now, we are left only with 'Dimagi Naxals', far removed from the realities of our times."
Women
PM on Women's Reservation Bill
He also slammed the "one Opposition party" for obstructing legislative progress on women's representation in legislative bodies.
"A legislation aimed at giving women adequate representation in legislative bodies was disallowed from being passed by....one Opposition party, once again showing its disdain for constitutional values. I assure the Nari Shakti of India that no force can prevent us from ensuring that justice is done to them," he wrote.
The Women's Reservation Bill failed to pass in Lok Sabha earlier in April.
Message
PM Modi called on all Indians to unite
Concluding, PM Modi called on all Indians to unite in their duty toward the Constitution.
"As we work towards Viksit Bharat by 2047, two simple yet powerful principles can guide our collective endeavors: India First in our thinking and Kartavya (Duties) in our actions."
He said that with these principles and the Constitution as a guiding force, India can secure a bright future for generations to come.