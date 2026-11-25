Consumer commission awards Jammu couple ₹63,199 over train delay
A couple from Jammu just won ₹63,199 in compensation after a delayed train caused them to miss their flight.
Mohit Singh Bhau and Damini Billoria were stuck on the Delhi Duronto Express for almost four extra hours back in December 2022, which meant missing their connecting flight to Guwahati.
The consumer commission said the Railways was at fault and needed to make things right.
Northern Railways to cover couple's expenses
Northern Railways now has to cover the couple's new flight tickets (₹35,699), hotel stay (₹2,500), and extra for mental stress and legal costs.
The Railways tried blaming fog but couldn't prove it.
With interest added separately, they owe a total of ₹63,199, due within six weeks.
This case is a reminder that service providers can be held accountable when their slip-ups seriously disrupt people's plans.