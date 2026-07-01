Consumer commission finds Hyderabad clinic negligent for discarding IVF embryos
A Hyderabad fertility clinic got called out for tossing a couple's stored IVF embryos without asking them first.
The consumer commission ruled this was negligent and ordered the clinic to pay the couple ₹5 lakh for the harm caused, pointing to violations of India's Assisted Reproductive Technology Act.
Commission awards couple 5L plus 30,000
The couple had paid to store four embryos, but after one failed transfer, they discovered their remaining embryos were gone before the storage period ended.
They asked for compensation exceeding ₹30 lakh for mental stress and financial loss; the commission awarded them ₹5 lakh plus ₹30,000 in legal costs since the clinic didn't defend itself.
The case highlights how important consent is in IVF treatments.
If something similar happens to you, there are helplines (1915 nationally) you can call for help.