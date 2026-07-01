Consumer commission finds Hyderabad clinic negligent for discarding IVF embryos

Commission awards couple 5L plus 30,000

The couple had paid to store four embryos, but after one failed transfer, they discovered their remaining embryos were gone before the storage period ended.

They asked for compensation exceeding ₹30 lakh for mental stress and financial loss; the commission awarded them ₹5 lakh plus ₹30,000 in legal costs since the clinic didn't defend itself.

The case highlights how important consent is in IVF treatments.

If something similar happens to you, there are helplines (1915 nationally) you can call for help.