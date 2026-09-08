Container truck hits parked goods truck on NH-544 in Nandikkara
India
A container truck slammed into a parked goods truck on NH-544 in Nandikkara, Kerala, Tuesday morning, right near a bus stop.
The crash happened around 9:30am and has people worried again about how safe our highways really are.
No injuries, residents cite illegal parking
No one was hurt this time, but traffic took a hit until police cleared the scene.
Residents say illegal parking of trucks is making these roads dangerous, especially since eight students lost their lives in a similar crash.
The crashes have brought the spotlight on the dangers posed by stationary and illegally parked heavy vehicles along Keralam's busy national highway corridors.