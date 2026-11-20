Container truck ran over Ankita Jadhav killing her in Palghar
A tragic accident in Palghar, Maharashtra, claimed the life of 32-year-old Ankita Jadhav on Thursday morning.
She was riding her scooter when a container truck hit her from behind and ran over her.
Footage of the incident was caught on CCTV. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she could not be saved.
Kudus residents demand safer roads
The accident has left residents in Kudus upset and demanding safer roads.
With highway construction squeezing traffic into just one lane, jams and safety issues have become common.
Locals say there are not enough signs or staff to manage things properly and are urging authorities to fix these problems before more lives are put at risk.