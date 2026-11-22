Contractual teachers detained outside Harpal Singh Cheema's Sangrur home
On Sunday, several contractual teachers in Punjab were detained after protesting outside Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema's home in Sangrur.
They are upset that, even after being regularized, they still do not get full pay or benefits, despite the government publicizing the regularization of around 12,710 teachers but had not extended the full pay scale to them.
The protest turned tense and clashes broke out with police.
Teachers meet government panel December 3
Police moved the detained teachers away from the scene and said a meeting is set for December 3 between teachers and a government panel to talk things out.
Still, many teachers say they will keep pushing for equal pay (currently just ₹15,000-₹18,000 a month) until their demands are met.
Police have warned against any more violent protests going forward.