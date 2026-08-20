'Are you cockroaches, lions?' Kerala VC asks; students stay silent

He then proceeded to ask the students, "Are you cockroaches?" "if not, then what are you? You are lions, is it not?"

His question was met with silence, prompting him to repeat, "Are you cockroaches or lions? Say it loud." But nobody answered.

Kunnummal then asked again, "Are you in doubt? Those who think they are not cockroaches, say it loud and firm."

Finally, one or two students answered "no," but he kept pressing for others to answer without success.