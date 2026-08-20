'Are you cockroaches, lions?' Kerala VC asks; students stay silent
What's the story
Kerala University Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal has sparked a controversy with his remarks at the "Vijayatharakam" program in Thiruvananthapuram on August 18. The event was held to honor students who excelled in competitive examinations. During his speech, Kunnummal asked students if they were "cockroaches," a reference to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). "Do you know what some people call students like you...cockroaches!" he said, referring to the CJP.
Speech
Kunnummal's question met with silence repeatedly
He then proceeded to ask the students, "Are you cockroaches?" "if not, then what are you? You are lions, is it not?"
His question was met with silence, prompting him to repeat, "Are you cockroaches or lions? Say it loud." But nobody answered.
Kunnummal then asked again, "Are you in doubt? Those who think they are not cockroaches, say it loud and firm."
Finally, one or two students answered "no," but he kept pressing for others to answer without success.
Controversial speech
Kunnummal urged students to be 'lions'
Kunnummal concluded his speech by urging students to aspire to be "lions" and embody Goddess Durga and not cockroaches.
The controversy comes after Kunnummal was slammed for attending an event organized by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on August 15.
In his speech, Kunnummal said that those who oppose saying Vande Mataram are people who do not know their mother.
"Those who know who the mother is and understand what a mother means will always say Vande Mataram," he said.
Official response
What the governor said
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who inaugurated the event and spoke after Kunnummal, addressed the controversy.
He said he didn't understand in what context Kunnummal used "cockroaches."
"Our Dr Mohanan was referring to some cockroaches; I don't know in what context... are we all cockroaches? Cockroaches are very commonly found..Can I become a lion? Maybe that is what he was trying to say," the governor said.