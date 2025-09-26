Next Article
Controversy over Muslim man in Hindu festival coordination
India
In Gwalior, a major Hindu festival hit controversy after Noor Alam 'Guddu' Warsi—a Muslim and BJP Minority Morcha leader—was picked to help coordinate the Shri Ram Barat procession.
Some Hindu groups objected, saying a non-Hindu should not be entrusted with responsibilities in a festival deeply rooted in Hindu tradition, which led to protests online and on the ground.
Warsi's removal
Amid growing opposition, former MLA Ramesh Agarwal canceled Warsi's appointment but organizers have assured that the Shri Ram Barat will continue as planned from Sanatan Dharma Mandir.
Despite being removed, Warsi expressed his ongoing support for the Ramlila celebrations.
Organizers have assured everyone that the festivities won't be disrupted by recent events.