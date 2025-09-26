Controversy over Muslim man in Hindu festival coordination India Sep 26, 2025

In Gwalior, a major Hindu festival hit controversy after Noor Alam 'Guddu' Warsi—a Muslim and BJP Minority Morcha leader—was picked to help coordinate the Shri Ram Barat procession.

Some Hindu groups objected, saying a non-Hindu should not be entrusted with responsibilities in a festival deeply rooted in Hindu tradition, which led to protests online and on the ground.