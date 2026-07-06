The disagreement is over the festival dates

ISKCON urged to follow traditional calendar for Rath Yatra

By Snehil Singh 03:49 pm Jul 06, 202603:49 pm

What's the story

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has been asked to strictly adhere to the traditional calendar of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra. Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, the titular king of Puri, Odisha, has written to ISKCON on this matter. The disagreement is over the festival dates celebrated outside India by ISKCON, which don't match with those observed at the Jagannath Temple in Puri.