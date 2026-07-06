ISKCON urged to follow traditional calendar for Rath Yatra
What's the story
The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has been asked to strictly adhere to the traditional calendar of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra. Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, the titular king of Puri, Odisha, has written to ISKCON on this matter. The disagreement is over the festival dates celebrated outside India by ISKCON, which don't match with those observed at the Jagannath Temple in Puri.
Scriptural adherence
Maharaja Deb's stand
The Jagannath Temple in Puri follows a Hindu Lunar calendar for its festivals. The Snana Yatra is celebrated on the Jyestha Purnima Tithi, and the Rath Yatra begins on Ashadha Shukla Paksha Dwitiya Tithi. Maharaja Deb has argued that while the manner of celebration can differ according to local conditions, the dates must be strictly followed as per scriptures.
Logistical issues
Practical issues in organizing Rath Yatra abroad
ISKCON, however, has maintained that organizing rath yatras outside India is challenging due to matters of practicality. Permissions for public processions are often granted only on weekends or specific dates approved by local authorities. Other factors like road closures and crowd control also affect the scheduling of overseas rath yatras.
Ongoing negotiations
Agreement on Snana Yatra observance
Despite these challenges, ISKCON has agreed to observe Snana Yatra on the scripturally prescribed date across its temples. However, differences remain over rath yatra processions in several countries. Maharaja Deb has repeatedly urged ISKCON to align overseas celebrations with the traditional calendar and appealed to India's President and Prime Minister for intervention.
Temple administration
Balancing tradition and practicality
The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has consistently maintained that festivals should be observed according to scriptural prescriptions. For ISKCON, the challenge lies in balancing religious tradition with the practical realities of organizing large public processions in different countries. The latest appeal from Maharaja Deb aims to resolve this long-standing dispute through dialogue while ensuring global Rath Yatra celebrations remain aligned with traditions observed at Puri's Jagannath Temple.