Conveyor accident at NTPC North Karanpura kills 3 contract workers
An accident at NTPC's North Karanpura site in Jharkhand left three contract workers dead and two more injured on November 18, 2026.
The mishap happened while they were working on an under-construction conveyor belt at NTPC's North Karanpura project.
The workers were employed by Simplex Infrastructures and ThyssenKrupp.
The injured are being treated, and officials are looking into what went wrong.
Hemant Soren promises care, probe underway
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the injured will get proper care, with support promised for the victims' families.
An investigation into the cause of the accident was under way.