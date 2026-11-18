An accident at NTPC's North Karanpura site in Jharkhand left three contract workers dead and two more injured on November 18, 2026.

The mishap happened while they were working on an under-construction conveyor belt at NTPC's North Karanpura project.

The workers were employed by Simplex Infrastructures and ThyssenKrupp.

The injured are being treated, and officials are looking into what went wrong.