Cool mornings, scorching afternoons: North India's March heat starts early

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a strange weather pattern for Monday. Cold north-westerly winds are clashing with rising day temperatures, leading to harsh afternoons despite cool mornings. Devendra Tripathi, founder of Mausam Tak and weather vlogger for Kisan Tak, was quoted as saying by India Today that these winds will help clear the atmosphere. "In many states and places, there will be a slight decrease in the morning temperature," he reportedly said.

Temperature rise Wind speeds likely to touch 20-25km/h The IMD has warned that maximum temperatures will be four to seven degrees Celsius above normal in many parts of Northwest India for the next five days. Tripathi said wind speeds are likely to touch 20-25km per hour from Punjab to parts of Bihar. He expressed concern over the rising temperature range at the start of March, saying it is worrying people.

Weather forecast Rain expected in isolated areas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala India's weather office has predicted isolated light rainfall or snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir between March 4 and 7 due to a weak Western Disturbance. On Monday, most of the country will remain dry, including Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi. However, light rain is likely in isolated areas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

