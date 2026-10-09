IMD predicts dip in temperatures in Delhi

At 9:30am, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 173, categorizing it as moderate, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB's AQI scale, readings between zero and 50 are classified as "good," 51 and 100 as "satisfactory," 101 and 200 as "moderate," 201 and 300 as "poor," 301 and 400 as "very poor," and 401 and 500 as "severe."