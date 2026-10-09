IMD predicts dip in temperatures in Delhi
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a dip in temperatures for Delhi on Friday. The maximum temperature is expected to be between 32-34°C, while the minimum will be between 22-24°C. Partly cloudy skies are predicted for the day, but no rain has been forecast. On Thursday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7°C and a minimum of 24.1°C, both above normal levels.
Air quality
Delhi's air quality 'moderate'
At 9:30am, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 173, categorizing it as moderate, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
According to the CPCB's AQI scale, readings between zero and 50 are classified as "good," 51 and 100 as "satisfactory," 101 and 200 as "moderate," 201 and 300 as "poor," 301 and 400 as "very poor," and 401 and 500 as "severe."
Rainfall alert
Heavy rainfall at isolated places in these states
The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Uttarakhand, Kerala and Mahe, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Thunderstorms with lightning and winds are very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Bihar, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Similar weather conditions are expected at isolated places in Andhra Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim.
Weather update
Withdrawal of monsoon from parts of India begins
The southwest monsoon has withdrawn from parts of Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.
The IMD said conditions are favorable for further withdrawal from eastern India and the northern peninsula over the next few days.
Hot and humid weather is likely in Konkan Goa, while strong surface winds are expected at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh.
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is predicted over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, with isolated scattered rainfall elsewhere.