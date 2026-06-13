IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, thunderstorms, gusty winds likely
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Saturday. The alert comes as the national capital is likely to witness scattered thunderstorms, thundersqualls, gusty winds, and light rainfall later in the day. This weather change is due to a fresh western disturbance affecting the National Capital Region.
Weather forecast
Temperature to settle around 37°C and 23°C
The IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies for Delhi throughout the day, with thunderstorms and gusty winds likely in the afternoon or evening. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 37°C and 23°C, respectively. This weather change comes after rain and thunderstorm activity made Friday the coolest day of June so far.
Weather patterns
Conditions to improve in 2 days
Mahesh Palawat, Vice-President of Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather, said a western disturbance currently affecting the Himalayan region is moving away but will continue to impact Delhi's weather. He added that conditions are likely to improve in two days, after which temperatures will start rising again. The IMD has also forecast more thunderstorms, rain, and gusty winds through Saturday.
Pollution update
Rain improves Delhi's air quality
The rain in Delhi has also improved the city's air quality. The Air Quality Index (AQI) on Friday stood at 74, remaining in the 'satisfactory' category as compared to 73 a day earlier. Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, four people were killed due to sudden rain and a storm. Two others were injured as strong winds uprooted trees and a tractor-trolley overturned.
State forecast
Thunderstorms, rain likely in Rajasthan
In Rajasthan, thunderstorms and rainfall are likely to provide relief from intense heat conditions. The state has been reeling under high temperatures, with Jaisalmer recording a maximum of 44.2°C on Friday. Other regions such as Phalodi (43.8°C), Fatehpur (43.0°C), Barmer (42.7°C), Bikaner (42.4°C), Churu (42.3°C), and Sikar (40.5°C) also witnessed soaring temperatures. The Jaipur Meteorological Centre said recent rain activity has brought down temperatures in several areas across the state.