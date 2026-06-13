IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, thunderstorms, gusty winds likely

Weather patterns

Conditions to improve in 2 days

Mahesh Palawat, Vice-President of Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather, said a western disturbance currently affecting the Himalayan region is moving away but will continue to impact Delhi's weather. He added that conditions are likely to improve in two days, after which temperatures will start rising again. The IMD has also forecast more thunderstorms, rain, and gusty winds through Saturday.