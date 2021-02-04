-
Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 10.79 million with 12K+ new casesLast updated on Feb 04, 2021, 02:53 am
-
India on Wednesday reported more than 12,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 10.79 million cases.
Meanwhile, at least 100 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,54,762.
Kerala, which is among the worst-hit Indian states, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections.
Here are more updates.
-
-
Statistics
Health Ministry confirms 1,07,77,284 COVID-19 cases, 1,54,596 deaths
-
Till Wednesday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,07,77,284 COVID-19 cases, including 1,54,596 deaths, 1,60,057 active cases, and 1,04,62,631 recoveries.
According to data compiled from state/UT statistics, India reported 1,07,91,021 cases and 1,54,762 deaths till Wednesday night. Over 10.47 million patients have recovered.
166 people had tested positive for the UK strain till January 29, government data showed. Meanwhile, 41,38,918 people have been vaccinated.
-
Worst-hit
How India's worst-hit states fared on Wednesday
-
Maharashtra: 20,33,266 total cases, 51,169 deaths, 19,43,335 recoveries.
Kerala: 9,44,709 total cases, 3,796 deaths, 8,71,548 recoveries.
Karnataka: 9,40,596 total cases, 12,225 deaths, 9,22,437 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 8,88,099 total cases, 7,157 deaths, 8,79,780 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 8,39,866 total cases, 12,371 deaths, 8,23,001 recoveries.
Delhi: 6,35,481 total cases, 10,864 deaths, 6,23,409 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 6,00,837 total cases, 8,674 deaths, 5,87,398 recoveries.
-
Key updates
6.3K new cases in Kerala; Maharashtra reports 3K fresh infections
-
Kerala reported 6,356 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 10.6% with 59,635 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%.
2,992 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 5.2% with 57,752 tests.
In Chhattisgarh, daily infections stood at 351. The tally has climbed to 3,06,370, including 3,718 deaths and 2,98,337 recoveries.
-
Key updates
Delhi reports 150 more cases; 201 fresh infections in Bengal
-
150 more people tested positive in Delhi. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.26% with 56,658 tests conducted on Wednesday.
West Bengal reported a spike of 201 new cases, pushing the state's tally to 5,70,581. 10,195 patients have died in the state while 5,55,190 have recovered.
Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh reported 514, 426, 197, and 95 new cases respectively.