CoTU called Kangpokpi shutdown after 2 Kuki youths went missing
India
Kangpokpi district in Manipur has come to a standstill after the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) called a 48-hour shutdown starting Thursday evening.
The move comes after two Kuki youths, Thangginlun Chongloi and Paominlal Chongloi, went missing while traveling between nearby villages.
CoTU believes non-Kuki extremists could be involved.
CoTU urges probe, accuses state government
CoTU is urging authorities to find the missing youths quickly and has criticized what it sees as bias from the state government.
It says quick action only happens when cases involve non-Kuki groups, leaving its own community feeling ignored.
With businesses and schools closed but essentials still running, CoTU hopes this protest will finally get its concerns noticed and push for fairer treatment.