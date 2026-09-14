Bengaluru: Fake cancer medicines supplied to over 90 hospitals, clinics
What's the story
A suspected counterfeit drug racket has been unearthed in Bengaluru, with fake or repackaged drugs, including those for cancer and other critical illnesses, supplied to over 90 hospitals and clinics. The case is being investigated by the Bengaluru Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Drugs Control Department. Pharmacy owner Veeresh Kumar Jain has been arrested in connection with the probe.
Raid details
Raid at Krupa Healthcare led to a major turn
The investigation took a major turn when officials raided Krupa Healthcare, a pharmacy near Minerva Circle. They seized a large stock of suspected counterfeit drugs, including cancer medicines and ICU injections.
These were allegedly sold to hospitals and clinics at discounts of up to 50%.
"We have seized documents pertaining to procurement and distribution, which is being verified," a senior officer supervising the operation told The Hindu.
Wider probe
Alleged network 1st discovered during raid at Bidadi farmhouse
The alleged network was first discovered during a raid on August 18 at a farmhouse in Bidadi.
Authorities recovered suspected counterfeit medicines worth over ₹4.9 crore, fake invoices, injection-filling equipment, and counterfeit labels.
The SIT then conducted searches at over 10 locations across Karnataka, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.
Investigators are now looking into the role of more than 15 medical representatives suspected of assisting in the transportation or distribution of these medicines.
Case details
Investigation into interstate network ongoing
Vamsi Krishna, Joint Commissioner of Police (West) and head of the SIT, confirmed to The Indian Express that the investigation is ongoing. They are still trying to ascertain the full extent of this suspected interstate network.
"We have seized bank transaction records, purchase and sale vouchers, and other documents. These are being collated to establish the flow of medicines as well as money," he was quoted as saying.
Health concerns
Counterfeit drugs can have serious consequences
Counterfeit and falsified medicines can pose serious risks, as patients and healthcare providers may not know the products don't contain the expected drug or strength.
The risk is especially high for cancer medicines and ICU drugs, where treatment relies on precise dosing and reliable medication.
The Bengaluru investigation highlights how repackaging, fake labels, and deep discounts make it hard for buyers to tell suspected counterfeit products from genuine ones.