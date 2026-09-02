Court allows Dhananjay Lokhande 'Hanuman Chalisa,' 'Mangal Stotra,' 'Shrimaan Yogi'

Dhananjay Lokhande, one of the main people accused in the NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak, just got the green light to receive some religious and literary books while he is in Tihar Jail.

The court said yes to his request for Hanuman Chalisa, Mangal Stotra, and Shrimaan Yogi, a biographical novel on Chhatrapati Shivaji written by Marathi author Ranjeet Desai.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta asked jail authorities to let Lokhande's family or lawyer deliver these books, as long as they follow all security rules.