Court approves West Bengal CID recording of Abhishek Banerjee voice

Banerjee probe continues, no coercive action

Banerjee's comment, "The DJs will play so loudly, it will make your ears ring," led to CID questioning, plus another FIR for alleged remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Calcutta High Court says investigations can continue but no coercive action against him until July 31.

Banerjee must fully cooperate, and he'll get at least 48 hours' notice before any more questioning.