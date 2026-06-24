Court approves West Bengal CID recording of Abhishek Banerjee voice
West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) just got court approval to record Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee's voice sample after his campaign remark during the Assembly election about DJs playing loud music sparked a complaint.
The recording is set for June 30, with Banerjee required to be there and the process overseen by a magistrate and forensic experts.
Banerjee probe continues, no coercive action
Banerjee's comment, "The DJs will play so loudly, it will make your ears ring," led to CID questioning, plus another FIR for alleged remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The Calcutta High Court says investigations can continue but no coercive action against him until July 31.
Banerjee must fully cooperate, and he'll get at least 48 hours' notice before any more questioning.