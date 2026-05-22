Court clears Twisha Sharma's 2nd autopsy by AIIMS Delhi team 

Autopsy discrepancies

Family raised concerns about 1st autopsy

The family of the deceased model and actor had earlier raised concerns about the first autopsy. They pointed out that an FIR was filed three days after her death and alleged that investigators failed to provide materials used in the hanging during the first examination. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state, said a second postmortem would not imply any wrongdoing but could increase confidence among all parties involved.