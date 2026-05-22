Court clears Twisha Sharma's 2nd autopsy by AIIMS Delhi team
What's the story
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has permitted a second autopsy of Twisha Sharma's body, a decision welcomed by her family, who have long contended that her death was not a mere suicide. The court has ordered that the autopsy be carried out by a team from AIIMS Delhi in Bhopal with utmost urgency. Meanwhile, Sharma's husband Samarth Singh has withdrawn his bail application and plans to surrender before a trial court.
Autopsy discrepancies
Family raised concerns about 1st autopsy
The family of the deceased model and actor had earlier raised concerns about the first autopsy. They pointed out that an FIR was filed three days after her death and alleged that investigators failed to provide materials used in the hanging during the first examination. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state, said a second postmortem would not imply any wrongdoing but could increase confidence among all parties involved.
Case background
Sharma's family accused husband, in-laws of harassment
Twisha was found dead on May 12, five months after marrying Singh. Her family has accused her husband and in-laws of abuse, citing WhatsApp chats where she complained of feeling "trapped" in her marriage. To refute these charges, Samarth's mother, Giribala, a retired judge, claimed Twisha was a psychiatric patient and a drug addict who would exhibit withdrawal symptoms if she did not take her medication. However, the police have denied that there is any evidence to support this claim.