The court observed that it has no option but to follow the judgment of the Supreme Court denying bail

Delhi riots case: Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam denied bail

By Snehil Singh 05:14 pm Jul 04, 202605:14 pm

What's the story

A Delhi court has rejected the bail pleas of both Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 North East Delhi riots case. The decision was taken by Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai at Karkardooma Courts, according to a report by Live Law. He stated that he has no option but to follow the judgment of the Supreme Court denying bail to the duo. The case is registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).