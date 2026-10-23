Neha Bora's plea against peace bond notice rejected by HC

Justice Subramonium Prasad pronounced the order after hearing arguments on Thursday.

The notice, issued by the Special Executive Magistrate court in New Delhi district on October 17, directed Bora to appear before the magistrate and execute a personal bond of ₹10,000 with one surety.

Bora argued through advocate Abhik Chimni that the notice was vague and incorrect, violating her fundamental rights under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution.