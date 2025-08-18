Cousin promises pizza, then kills 8-year-old boy in ransom plot India Aug 18, 2025

A heartbreaking incident in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh: an eight-year-old boy was kidnapped and killed by his 23-year-old cousin, all for a ₹10 lakh ransom.

The cousin reportedly promised the boy pizza to lure him away, then took him to a forest.

When the ransom wasn't paid, he killed the child by slitting his throat with a blade and left his body in a field after attempting sexual assault.