Cousin promises pizza, then kills 8-year-old boy in ransom plot
A heartbreaking incident in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh: an eight-year-old boy was kidnapped and killed by his 23-year-old cousin, all for a ₹10 lakh ransom.
The cousin reportedly promised the boy pizza to lure him away, then took him to a forest.
When the ransom wasn't paid, he killed the child by slitting his throat with a blade and left his body in a field after attempting sexual assault.
Accused arrested after brief encounter
Police tracked down the accused using his mobile number and arrested him on Monday after a brief encounter where he was injured.
He's now facing serious charges under the Gangsters Act and POCSO Act.
Authorities are still investigating if anyone else was involved, while locals are demanding strict action for this tragic crime.