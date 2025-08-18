Next Article
Heavy rains in Maharashtra: Red alert in Thane, Palghar
Heavy rains hit Thane and Palghar on Monday, August 18, 2025, causing major disruptions and prompting a red alert from the weather department.
Schools and colleges were to remain shut on Tuesday, August 19, for safety.
A landslide in Kalyan damaged four houses—luckily, no one was hurt.
In Navi Mumbai, rising floodwaters swept away a man at Blue Diamond Square.
Authorities moved fast: people displaced by the Kalyan landslide were relocated to a municipal school with basic supplies.
Rescue teams used boats to get stranded schoolkids to safety in Kalwa.
In Navi Mumbai, crews cleared drains and set up pumps to manage flooding, while officials urged everyone to stay indoors unless it was absolutely necessary.