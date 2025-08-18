PM Modi to address top military commanders in Kolkata

Discussion on Operation Sindoor, indigenous tech

This will be Modi's first talk with military leaders after Operation Sindoor, a recent success against Pakistan.

The conference will spotlight lessons learned from that operation and showcase homegrown tech like the BrahMos missile and Nagastra drones—part of India's push for self-reliance.

With border tensions still a reality, the event is all about boosting teamwork between forces and making sure India's defense strategies stay sharp for whatever comes next.