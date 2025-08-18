PM Modi to address top military commanders in Kolkata
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address top army, navy, and air force commanders at the Combined Commanders's Conference in Kolkata in September 2025.
This big defense meeting—held every two years—will focus on new Theatre Commands for better coordination along India's borders, plus national security updates and future reforms.
Discussion on Operation Sindoor, indigenous tech
This will be Modi's first talk with military leaders after Operation Sindoor, a recent success against Pakistan.
The conference will spotlight lessons learned from that operation and showcase homegrown tech like the BrahMos missile and Nagastra drones—part of India's push for self-reliance.
With border tensions still a reality, the event is all about boosting teamwork between forces and making sure India's defense strategies stay sharp for whatever comes next.