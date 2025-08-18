PM Modi to visit Bihar on Friday, lay foundation ₹12,000cr projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Gaya, Bihar this Friday to kick off and lay the foundation for development projects worth over ₹12,000 crore.
Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary shared the update after checking out preparations at Magadh University.
The visit highlights a big push for local growth and better infrastructure in the state.
Chaudhary takes chance to slam opposition leaders
Chaudhary took the chance to call out opposition leaders like the Gandhi family and Lalu Prasad Yadav, saying Nitish Kumar's government created 7.5 lakh jobs between 2005 and 2020—something he says didn't happen before.
He also pointed to improvements in electricity connections, roads, and cultural sites like the national achievement of the Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, and the Maa Janaki temple as proof that Bihar is moving forward with support from both state leadership and central help, particularly in the electricity scheme.