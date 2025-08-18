PM Modi to visit Bihar on Friday, lay foundation ₹12,000cr projects

Chaudhary takes chance to slam opposition leaders

Chaudhary took the chance to call out opposition leaders like the Gandhi family and Lalu Prasad Yadav, saying Nitish Kumar's government created 7.5 lakh jobs between 2005 and 2020—something he says didn't happen before.

He also pointed to improvements in electricity connections, roads, and cultural sites like the national achievement of the Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, and the Maa Janaki temple as proof that Bihar is moving forward with support from both state leadership and central help, particularly in the electricity scheme.