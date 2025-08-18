Next Article
Uttarkashi flash floods: Body of missing soldier recovered
Rescue teams have recovered the body of an Army soldier who went missing after the Uttarkashi flash floods earlier this month.
The disaster has claimed two lives so far, and 67 people—including 25 of Nepali origin—are still unaccounted for.
Authorities are working to confirm the soldier's identity.
Over 1,000 personnel involved in rescue operations
Over 1,000 personnel from the Army, Air Force, Special Forces, ITBP, SDRF, NDRF, and BRO are on-site, with helicopters having made hundreds of supply drops, though sorties were suspended on Monday due to inclement weather.
More than 1,300 people have already been evacuated.
To keep things running smoothly, officials set up a special command post and stocked up essentials for at least two weeks in case rains continue.