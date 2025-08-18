Next Article
Boy demands ₹2,000 for Ganesh Chaturthi, shoots neighbor
A 16-year-old boy in Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area was arrested after he allegedly fired a homemade pistol at his neighbor on the night of August 11-12.
The argument started when the teen demanded ₹2,000 for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and his neighbor, Shubham, refused.
Things escalated quickly, and a shot was fired—but thankfully no one was hurt.
Case registered and accused arrested
Police registered a case under the BNS and Arms Act right after hearing about the shooting.
The teen was caught in Karol Bagh later that day, along with the gun and some ammo.
CCTV footage captured what happened.
During questioning, the accused admitted he bought the pistol from a relative in Aligarh two months ago to teach him a lesson.