SC's contempt powers can't be used to settle political fights
On August 18, 2025, the Supreme Court of India made several key decisions that could shape how things work in government and daily life.
The court said its contempt powers can't be used just to settle political fights—so no shortcuts for rivals.
It also weighed in on defense issues like insurance for armed forces training injuries and handled high-profile cases: dismissing a plea to reopen an FIR against Praful Khoda Patel (linked to former MP Mohan Delkar's suicide) and granting bail to ex-minister Partha Chatterjee in a teacher recruitment case.
Justice K Vinod Chandran steps away from AMU VC appointment
These rulings touch real-life stuff—from how politicians are held accountable to what you pay at toll booths.
The court called out the unfairness of charging ₹150 for a Kerala highway that takes up to 12 hours due to bad roads, suggesting maybe even a pro-rata toll isn't fair here.
Plus, Justice K Vinod Chandran stepped away from the AMU vice-chancellor appointment case, showing the court's focus on fairness and public trust.
If you care about good governance or just hate paying for bad roads, this is worth knowing about.