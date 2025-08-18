SC's contempt powers can't be used to settle political fights

Justice K Vinod Chandran steps away from AMU VC appointment

These rulings touch real-life stuff—from how politicians are held accountable to what you pay at toll booths.

The court called out the unfairness of charging ₹150 for a Kerala highway that takes up to 12 hours due to bad roads, suggesting maybe even a pro-rata toll isn't fair here.

Plus, Justice K Vinod Chandran stepped away from the AMU vice-chancellor appointment case, showing the court's focus on fairness and public trust.

If you care about good governance or just hate paying for bad roads, this is worth knowing about.