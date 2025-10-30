Next Article
Cousins beat up man, 3 kids over land dispute in MA
India
In Beed, Maharashtra, a long-running fight over farmland turned violent when a man and his three children were assaulted by their own cousins.
The attackers broke into the family's home, threatened to kill the father for not withdrawing the case, and left everyone badly hurt.
Victims were left badly hurt
The father and his eldest son were knocked unconscious, one daughter was also left unconscious, and another was poisoned—she's now in intensive care.
Video shows the kids trying to shield their dad during the attack.
Despite this, the victim says police have pressured him to drop his complaint.