Cow at Karkardooma Metro entrance sparks stray animal concerns
A cow casually hanging out at the entrance of Karkardooma Metro Station in Delhi caught everyone's eye on Tuesday, especially after X user Prateek Saini shared the photograph on X.
The post quickly made the rounds online, bringing up fresh concerns about stray animals near metro stations.
DMRC apologizes, monitors strays, invites feedback
DMRC did not waste time. It apologized for the odd scene and said staff are now keeping an eye out for stray animals around stations.
It also mentioned working with local civic authorities to sort things out.
Plus, if you spot anything similar or have ideas to help, DMRC is encouraging people to send in feedback through its link.