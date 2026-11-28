CPI(M) leaders Govindan and Ragesh accused over doctored Satheesan video
Kerala politics just got a bit messier: CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan and former MP K.K. Ragesh are facing a complaint for allegedly spreading a doctored video of Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan's speech.
The video, shared after a Youth Congress meeting, supposedly included the phrase "blood for blood," which Satheesan never actually said.
KSU member files doctored video complaint
P Mohammed Shammas from KSU filed the complaint on November 28, backing it up with original footage, news reports, and screenshots showing how the altered clip spread online.
He's pushing for legal action against both the politicians and social media platforms involved, saying this kind of misinformation stirs up unnecessary tension.
CPI(M) leaders deny allegations call distraction
The CPI(M) leaders have denied everything, calling the accusation an attempt to distract from issues within the ruling party.