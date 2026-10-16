CPJ rally at Azad Maidan demands Gyanesh Kumar step down
India
A crowd gathered at Mumbai's Azad Maidan this week, demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar step down.
The Lehra Do Tiranga rally, organized by Citizens for Peace and Justice (CPJ), also called for the release of activists detained in Delhi and pushed back against arrests for waving the national flag.
Protesters warn voter list disenfranchisement
Protesters raised alarms about a new revision of voter lists, saying it could unfairly remove people from voting rolls, especially those from marginalized communities.
CPJ's Amol Asulkar called the move what he described as authoritarian rule, while others said it threatens basic voting rights.
Organizers also asked for more public spaces to protest in Mumbai, pointing out that Azad Maidan is getting too cramped.