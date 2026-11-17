Crash on NH 75 near Bengaluru kills 2 engineering students
Two 19-year-old engineering students, Janavi and Vaishnavi, tragically died on Tuesday when their car hit a tree on National Highway 75 near Bengaluru.
They were out with four others when thick morning fog made visibility poor, leading to the crash.
Both lost their lives instantly.
Sapthagiri students injured as police probe
The group, all from Sapthagiri College in Tumakuru, was heading to Hutridurga for an outing.
The crash left the car badly damaged and injured the other four friends, Gagan, Jaswanth, Harshini S, and Harshini G, who were rushed to a hospital.
Police have started investigating the accident and are reminding everyone to be extra careful driving in low-visibility conditions.