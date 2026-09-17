CREA: India electricity up 7% with clean energy covering growth
India
For the first time in more than five decades, India's coal power generation hasn't grown, even though electricity generation increased by 7%.
According to a new CREA report (September 17, 2026), all that extra demand was covered by clean energy instead of more coal.
India non-fossil capacity now over 54%
Since early 2024, India has added a massive boost to its non-fossil capacity: about 77 GW of solar, plus wind, hydro, and some nuclear.
Now, non-fossil sources make up over 54% of India's total installed capacity, a big shift toward cleaner energy.