CREA: India wasted 1.8 billion renewable units due to bottlenecks
India let 1.8 billion units of renewable energy go unused in July and August, even as the country faced power shortages and low coal reserves, according to a CREA report.
The main issue? Solar power was booming during peak demand, but transmission networks couldn't deliver it where needed, putting a dent in India's big goal of 500 GW of renewable capacity by 2030.
India wasted 14% of solar output
Transmission bottlenecks forced India to waste about 14% of its solar power between April and June 2026, despite having 304 GW of renewables installed.
Meanwhile, coal still supplies two-thirds of the country's electricity.
With record-high demand in July and less hydropower due to El Nino, India had to lean even more on fossil fuels, showing just how tough it is to shift fully to clean energy right now.