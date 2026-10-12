CREA report: Grid constraints forced 4.2% solar waste in India
India
India let 4.2% of its solar energy go to waste in July and August because the grid just couldn't handle it, according to a new CREA report.
This happened even as the country faced power shortages and coal supplies ran low, making the loss feel extra frustrating.
The report says better transmission systems are urgently needed so clean energy doesn't get left unused.
India's renewables grew but coal dominates
Even with big growth in renewables (solar generation jumped 39% from last year), coal still provides about two-thirds of India's electricity.
In July, demand hit a record high while coal stocks dropped further, showing how much India still relies on fossil fuels even as it pushes for more green energy.