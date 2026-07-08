Crisil: vegetarian and non veg thali prices rose June 2026

Tomatoes jump 31% to ₹42

Tomatoes saw a huge 31% jump thanks to delayed planting and weak summer crops, landing at ₹42 per kg.

Vegetable oil and LPG each climbed by 10%, and onions ticked up by 2%.

For non-veg fans, broiler chicken prices rose 7% after extreme heat hit poultry farms.

On the bright side, cheaper potatoes (down 14%) helped soften the blow a bit.

Crisil expects tomato prices to stay high through July and August but hopes for relief as more supplies arrive from southern states.