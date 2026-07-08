Crisil: vegetarian and non veg thali prices rose June 2026
If your home-cooked thali felt heavier on the wallet last month, you're not alone.
A new Crisil report says the average price of a vegetarian thali rose 5% in June 2026 to ₹28.4, while non-veg thalis went up 6% to ₹58.2, mostly because basics like tomatoes, onions, and LPG all got pricier.
Tomatoes jump 31% to ₹42
Tomatoes saw a huge 31% jump thanks to delayed planting and weak summer crops, landing at ₹42 per kg.
Vegetable oil and LPG each climbed by 10%, and onions ticked up by 2%.
For non-veg fans, broiler chicken prices rose 7% after extreme heat hit poultry farms.
On the bright side, cheaper potatoes (down 14%) helped soften the blow a bit.
Crisil expects tomato prices to stay high through July and August but hopes for relief as more supplies arrive from southern states.