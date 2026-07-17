Sonam Wangchuk's health critical on 20th day of hunger strike
What's the story
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has entered the 20th day of his indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which started on June 20, seeks the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET examination irregularities. Wangchuk began his fast on June 28. However, doctors have now warned that Wangchuk's health is in a critical phase and could impact his organs if it deteriorates further, India Today reported.
Court intervention
Delhi HC orders daily monitoring of Wangchuk's health
Hearing a public interest litigation, the Delhi High Court has ordered daily monitoring of Wangchuk's health amid concerns over his deteriorating condition.
The court stressed the importance of medical efforts to save every life.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for both the Centre and the Delhi government, assured the court that there was no objection to regular medical check-ups for Wangchuk.
Health update
Wangchuk has lost over 9 kilograms since starting fast
According to Dr. Satish Lamba, Wangchuk has lost over nine kilograms since starting his hunger strike and now weighs 56.9kg.
He has entered a critical stage of prolonged fasting where the body starts consuming fat and muscle after glucose reserves are exhausted.
Despite this alarming development, Wangchuk remains defiant in his protest, refusing to end his fast without a government response.
Public appeal
Political leaders, public figures urge Wangchuk to end fast
Meanwhile, political leaders and public figures have appealed to Wangchuk to end his fast.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said Wangchuk is on his "deathbed," while former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the government to listen to students and Wangchuk.
The Supreme Court Bar Association also appealed for an end to the fast, stressing that the country needs him "alive, active and engaged" instead of risking his health and life over a system in distress.
Protest message
Wangchuk urges supporters to see protest as political science lesson
Despite his health concerns, Wangchuk has urged supporters to see the protest as a "real lesson in political science and democracy."
He also appealed for participation in a planned Parliament march on July 20 and to register for the march through the campaign website or by giving a missed call.
The CJP claims around 1.5 lakh people have confirmed their participation in this march.